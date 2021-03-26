Rang De Grand Release Event Held at Rajamahendravaram

Youth star Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh starrer 'Rang De' is gearing up for a worldwide release on March 26th. The film written and directed by Venky Atluri is getting a lot of positive buzz, all thanks to the trailer and lyrical videos released recently. 'Rang De' grand release event was held in a splendour manner in Rajamahendravaram.

Director Venky addressed the gathering first and said, "I have a connection with Rajamahendravaram and happy that 'Rang De' event is taking place here. Basically I did not confine myself to do only love stories but it just happened. 'Rang De' is like Holi festival that we see too many colors on a single day. This film will have many emotions."

Adding the director said, "Nithiin's comedy timing will be something else in this movie. He will bully Keerthy Suresh but she will get her share of revenge. She is no ordinary woman and definitely 'Rang De' will entertain everyone especially family audiences."

Venky offered apology to music composer Devi Sri Prasad on this occasion. "When I heard the song 'Bus Stande.. Bus Stande..' I did not like. But DSP was sure that the song will be a huge hit and he even scolded me. After the release of the song and when it was getting millions of views, I realised I was wrong. I'm sorry DSP," concluded Venky.

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad said, "A few days back I was here for 'Uppena' event and I'm back yet again. So happy to be in Rajamahendravaram. First of all I would like to thank everyone for making 'Rang De' music a huge success. This film has romance, comedy, entertainment, sentiment and will appeal to both family and youth audiences. I thoroughly enjoyed while doing the background score. Director Venky has crafted the film extremely well, so thank you