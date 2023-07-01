‘Rangabali’ completes censor farmalities

Live
Highlights
Actor Naga Shaurya’s upcoming film, a massy and action-packed rural entertainer titled “Rangabali,” is slated for its theatrical release on July 7. The film’s promising trailer was released a few days ago and it has taken audience expectations to the next level.
Here comes the film latest update that “Rangabali” has completed its censor formalities. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor panel. Naga Shaurya plays a flamboyant and spirited youth who loves his village.
“Rangabali” introduces young beauty Yukti Thareja as the leading lady. The film is directed by debutant Pawan Basamsetti. Popular comedian Satya will be seen in a crucial role in this Sudhakar Cherukuri production. Pawan CH has composed the music.
