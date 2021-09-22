Rangamarthanda to skip theatrical release?

Rangamarthanda is the upcoming Telugu film, directed by Krishna Vamshi. Rangamarthanda is the official remake of the Marathi film Natasamrat. Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Tanikella Bharani, Brahmananda, Adarsh Balakrishna, Shivatmika Rajasekhar, Rahul Sipligunj and others are a part of the film.

As per the latest reports in the film nagar, the director is planning to skip a theatrical release for the movie. In a recent social media interaction, the director reportedly stated his fans that he is planning to release the film in December.

The director is already in talks with a couple of streaming services. The post-productoon works are currently in progress. The release date of the movie will be finalized soon.

After wrapping up Rangamarthanda, Krishna Vamshi will begin the shoot for his next film Annam.