‘Ranganayaki’ for ‘AAY’ sounds energetic
GA 2 Pictures unveils "Ranganayaki," a vibrant mass song from their upcoming film, "AAY," starring Narne Nithiin and Nayan Sarika
GA 2 Pictures unveils "Ranganayaki," a vibrant mass song from their upcoming film, "AAY," starring Narne Nithiin and Nayan Sarika. Directed by Anji K Maniputhra and produced by Bunny Vas and Vidya Koppineedi, the film promises an entertaining experience.
Following the melodious "Sufiyana," "Ranganayaki" delivers rural mass appeal with its foot-tapping beats and dynamic choreography by Bhanu master. Sung energetically by Anurag Kulkarni, the song's lyrics by Suresh Banisetti capture the essence of rural life. Composer Ram Miriyala's magical touch amplifies its energetic vibe.
The colorful sets, vibrant costumes, and the cast's enthusiastic performances, led by Narne Nithiin and Nayan Sarika, elevate the song's appeal. The makers' innovative promotional strategies aim to generate buzz, with the song expected to trend on social media platforms. Presented by Allu Aravind, "AAY" promises to be an exciting cinematic journey, eagerly anticipated by fans.