  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Rapo’s tweet makes fans elate

Ram Pothineni and Boyapati Sreenu
x

Ram Pothineni and Boyapati Sreenu

Highlights

Hero Ram has just wrapped up a long and crucial schedule for his highly-anticipated action entertainer in Boyapati Sreenu’s direction.

Hero Ram has just wrapped up a long and crucial schedule for his highly-anticipated action entertainer in Boyapati Sreenu’s direction. The makers released the massy and power-packed teaser on Ram’s birthday a couple of weeks ago. Now, Ram took to Twitter this morning and left all his fans excited and curious with a solid tweet.

“Finally! Done with the insane 24 days action sequence. Idhi Climax kaadhu… CliMAXXXXX! (It’s not just a Climax, it’s CliMAXXXXXX) (sic),” Ram tweeted. Needless to say, fans are elated with Ram’s tweet and they are all eagerly waiting to witness Boyapati’s trademark fireworks coupled with Ram’s energy in the climax sequence.

This as-yet-untitled film has the happening young beauty Sreeleela as the female lead. The film is being produced by Srinivasa Chitturi. Thaman is composing the soundtrack for the movie, which is scheduled to hit theaters on October 20.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X