Rashmika as Nagarjuna's body guard?

Tollywood: Nagarjuna Akkineni is busy with the promotions of his next film Wild Dog now. The actor initiated a Push Up challenge on Twitter and Rashmika did the same. She also revealed that she wants to be Nagarjuna's body guard.

The film's production house posted Rashmika's video and wrote, "The Super Fit actress @iamRashmika has taken the #WildDogPushUpChallenge, what's your excuse? Do a Single Push-up in 30 seconds & challenge the #WildDog Team!"

Nagarjuna quoted the tweet and wrote, "Wow".

Rashmika replied Nagarjuna, saying, "Sirrrrrr! See, still working hard so that one day I am appointed as your body guard! #WildDogOnApril2nd".

The film is releasing in the theatres on the coming Friday. After the film completes a theatrical run, the movie will hit the Netflix platform. More details about the project will come out soon.