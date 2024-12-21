Live
- Maharashtra ‘foul deaths’: Grim Sharad Pawar meets kin of Beed Sarpanch, Parbhani Dalit man
- Golden Chariot Luxury Train Revived
- Trying to deflect attention from AAP's failure: JD(U) leader on Kejriwal's letter to CM Nitish
- Advertising Club Hyderabad organises Seminar
- Rahul Gandhi more suitable to be a gym trainer: Acharya Pramod Krishnam
- PM Modi meets 101-year-old former IFS officer, gets a rousing welcome in Kuwait
- Mindful Goddesses: How Women’s Spiritual Development Is Strengthened by Meditation
- Apple CEO Tim Cook Explains Why AI Will Always Be Free for Users
- Venkatesh Daggubati Set to Make Talk Show Debut on Unstoppable with NBK Season 4
- Rashmika ends 2024 on a high
Just In
Rashmika ends 2024 on a high
Rashmika Mandanna has had an exceptional year in 2024, solidifying her position as the top actress of her generation in Indian cinema.
Rashmika Mandanna has had an exceptional year in 2024, solidifying her position as the top actress of her generation in Indian cinema. The versatile star rounded off the year with a bang, thanks to her outstanding performance in the highly successful Pushpa 2: The Rule, a historic blockbuster that has only added to her growing fanbase.
From starring in one of the biggest films of the year to representing India on prestigious global platforms not once, but twice, Rashmika has proven time and again that she is much more than just a commercial heroine. Her diverse range of roles and accomplishments in both South Indian and Hindi cinema have made her a household name, with her star power continuing to soar.
With Pushpa 2 being one of the most talked-about films of 2024, Rashmika has set a high benchmark for herself. Her upcoming projects have generated immense excitement, particularly the teaser for The Girlfriend, where she plays the lead role, which has already piqued curiosity among fans and critics alike.
On the Bollywood front, Rashmika is all set to make a massive impact with Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, which will hit theaters during Eid 2025. With her strong presence across industries, there’s no doubt that Rashmika Mandanna’s reign as the leading actress of her generation will continue well into 2025 and beyond.