Rashmika Mandanna Spills Details on New Film with Vijay Deverakonda

South Indian cinema's popular duo, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, might be gracing the silver screen together again, much to the delight of their fans. The actors, who delivered critically acclaimed and commercially successful films like ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade,’ have sent their fanbase into a frenzy with the possibility of a third collaboration.

Their undeniable on-screen chemistry, often cited as a key factor in the success of their previous ventures, has left audiences yearning for another dose of their magic. While rumours of their off-screen romance have swirled around them, both actors have maintained that they are good friends. However, they have acknowledged the fans' anticipation for their reunion and revealed they are actively searching for a suitable script.

Currently, both actors are engrossed in their individual projects. Rashmika has a packed schedule with upcoming films like ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ and ‘Animal,’ showcasing her versatility across different industries. Vijay, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie, ‘Family Star.’

Despite their busy schedules, the possibility of a future collaboration has sparked excitement among fans. The news has ignited social media, with fans expressing their eagerness to see their favourite stars back together. While an official announcement regarding a new project might take some time, this development has certainly rekindled the anticipation for yet another captivating performance from the hit duo.