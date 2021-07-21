Rashmika Mandanna to pair up with Ram Charan for 'RC15'?

Ram Charan and Shankar joined their hands for "RC15". 'Dil' is bankrolling the project. Till now, there was no news regarding the female leads of the film.

If reports are to be believed, happening young actress Rashmika Mandanna is in talks for one of the female lead roles in Ram Charan's RC15. Apparently, the script penned by Shankar accommodates two female leads and he wants to rope in Rashmika Mandanna for one of the roles. If this happens, it will be the first collaboration of Rashmika with Ram Charan.

Kiara Advani is in pole position to play the female lead and reports say she has signed the dotted line. It appears to be that Kiara Advani and Rashmika Mandanna will be playing the two lady lead roles in RC15.

Earlier today, team RC15 announced that Thaman will be composing the music for the film and film's director Shankar also locked Choreographer Jani for a song. An official announcement on the female lead is also expected by the team very soon.