Rashmika Mandanna's Review Of Anand Deverakonda's Middle Class Melodies 

OTT has brought in a whole lot of changes in the film industry. Most importantly, it has made way for small budget movies to have digital release and the filmmakers to get back their investment. There's no doubt that ROIs are great with OTT platforms.

When it comes to Tollywood, the one movie that is being talked about over the last few days is Anand Deverakonda's upcoming film Middle Class Melodies. Tollywood flick "Middle class Melodies" will have a digital release as per schedule on November 20.

The movie has Anand Devarakonda who is the brother of young Tollywood sensation Vijay Devarakonda in the lead role. Actress Varsha Bollamma has played the female lead opposite Anand Devarakonda in the movie.

The trailer of this movie was released just yesterday and has come in for a lot of appreciation from all quarters. Famous multilingual actress Rashmika Mandanna too has high praises for this movie.

The actress who was spellbound by the performances of Anand Devarakonda and Varsha Bollamma in the movie has showered praises in a series of tweets thereby supporting the movie.





https://t.co/Q4jEkdBo8L

Let me keep it simple and short, let me start by saying



What a genuine film

The characters

The locations

The story

The making

The effort — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 10, 2020









I watched it.. Laughed a lot.. Was gripped by the film.. Couldn't believe two of my friends were actually on that big screen.. Watching them do their craft made me feel happy, protective and loved. — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 10, 2020





I loved it.. Best wishes to the team from the bottom of my heart. @ananddeverkonda and @varshabollamma I love your film. I love your characters. I love you both. And I'm confident that the audience will do too. Congratulations director on this winner.. God bless! — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 10, 2020

Vijay Devarakonda who has tweeted about his brother has said that he is confident that this movie would win the hearts of everyone. "I am enthusiastic about this movie. I watched this movie with my family and friends. It will be liked by everyone," tweeted the actor.

This is the second movie in which Anand Devarakonda has worked. The first one being 'Dorsaani" which was released last year but did not find much success.

Now "Middle Class Melodies" is gearing up for release on November 20 amid high expectations.