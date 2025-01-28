Rashmika unveils ‘Baapu’ teaser; a dark comedy-drama with Brahmaji’s comeback

Comrade Film Factory’s upcoming production Baapu is generating a lot of buzz with its intriguing premise and unexpected mix of dark comedy and emotional drama. Directed and written by Daya, the film marks a notable return of Brahmaji to the lead role after a significant break. Produced by Raju and CH. Bhanu Prasad Reddy, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Amani, Balagam Sudhakar Reddy, Dhanya Balakrishna, Mani Aegurla, and Avasarala Srinivas, all playing pivotal roles.

The plot delves into a troubling situation within a family, where the survival of its members depends on the ultimate sacrifice of one of their own. While the premise leans into darkness, the film takes an unexpected turn by introducing dark humor, blending tension and levity in an unconventional manner. This contrast gives the film a unique flavor, creating a blend of absurdity and emotional depth.

The teaser, unveiled by Rashmika Mandanna, showcases the gripping narrative and promises a fresh storytelling experience. The story is inspired by real-life events, adding authenticity to its impact. With the stellar cast and strong technical team—including cinematographer Vasu Pendem, music composer RR Dhruvan, and editor Anil Aalayam—Baapu promises to be a thrilling watch. The film will release on February 21st, 2025, and it’s certainly one to watch out for.



