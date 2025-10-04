Rashmika’s ‘The Girlfriend’ to release on Nov 7

The makers of director Rahul Ravindran’s highly anticipated film The Girlfriend have officially announced that the movie will hit theaters on November 7, 2025. The announcement was made by Geetha Arts, the presenting production house, via their X handle, confirming the release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Alongside the announcement, the team released a promo video featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty. In the clip, Rashmika engages in a thought-provoking conversation with her boyfriend Vikram over a meal. She questions, “Everyone has a type, right? Am I your type? How does one find out if two people are right for each other?” The dialogue captures the film’s focus on relationships and emotional clarity, highlighting its character-driven narrative.

Fans of Rashmika have been eagerly awaiting updates on the film, with the hashtag #ReleaseTheGirlfriend trending on social media months ago. At the time, Rashmika personally reassured fans, urging them to trust director Rahul Ravindran’s vision, emphasizing that the film tackles topics rarely explored on screen and promises a deeply meaningful experience.

Rashmika has also expressed immense admiration and faith in Rahul Ravindran. On his birthday, she called him “a director, a friend, a mentor, a partner in crime for a lifetime” and praised the emotional depth of The Girlfriend, adding that she trusted him “wholly and immensely.”

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film features music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and cinematography by Krishnan Vasant. With its unique, character-driven storytelling and a stellar lead cast, The Girlfriend is poised to become one of the most talked-about films of the year. Fans can mark their calendars for November 7 to experience this multi-lingual romantic drama on the big screen.