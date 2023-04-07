Ravanasura Movie Leaked Online On Movierulz and Tamilrockers Other Torrent Sites

Ravanasura is an upcoming Telugu film that falls under the genre of psychological action thriller. The film is written by Sudheer Varma and Srikanth Vissa, and directed by Sudheer Varma. The movie features a stellar cast, including Ravi Teja, Sushanth, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar, and Pujitha Ponnada. The plot revolves around an investigating officer who is assigned to solve a series of gruesome murders. His focus soon shifts towards a criminal lawyer who appears to have a proclivity for committing these heinous crimes and may be the mastermind behind them. The film boasts two talented music directors, Harshavardhan Rameshwar and Bheems Ceciroleo, who have composed the soundtrack. The cinematography is handled by Vijay Karthik Kannan and G.K. Vishnu, while Naveen Nooli takes charge of the editing.

