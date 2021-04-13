Ravi Teja Announces His New Movie On The Occasion Of Ugadi Festival

Tollywood's most energetic star Ravi Teja has announced his new movie on the occasion of the Ugadi festival. Even the Pooja ceremony was also held today and the movie is being directed by the debutante Sarath Mandava. The makers have shared the Pooja ceremony pics on their official Twitter page and shared the happy news with all their fans.

The first pic showcases Ravi Teja clapping the board for the 'Muhurtam' shot. He looked stylish sporting in a black digital printed tee and modish goggles. In the second pic, he posed with all his crew members and in the third one, the makers have switched on the camera. The last one shows the Pooja ceremony pic. Along with sharing these pics, the makers also wrote, "Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl, @itsdivyanshak starrer our #ProductionNo4 pooja done today.Regular shoot will start in this month. Story, screenplay, dialogues & direction by @directorsarat, DOP @sathyaDP, Art by @sahisuresh and Music by @SamCSmusic."

Well, the movie has DivyanshaKoushik as the lead actress who essayed the role of Naga Chaitanya's love interest in the flashback part of Majili movie.

Speaking about SarathMandava, although he is making as the director with this movie, he already worked for Vijay Devarakonda's NOTA and Karthi'sKhaidi movies as an assistant director.

This untitled movie is being produced by SudhakarCherukuriunderthe SLV Cinemas LLP banner. It is tentatively titled as 'Production No. 4'. Well, the regular shooting of this movie will kick-start this month and the film will be released in the starting months of 2022.

Coming to Ravi Teja's Khiladi movie, it is a complete entertainer and is directed by Ramesh Varma and bankrolled by Satyanarayana Koneru and Ramesh Varma under A Studios LLP banner. This movie has Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi as the lead actresses and even Tollywood's ace actors Arjun Sarja, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Keshav Deepak and UnniMukundan are playing important roles in the film. Popular music director Devi Sri Prasad will tune the songs for this action thriller. This movie will hit the theatres on 28th May 2021.