Ravi Teja gears up for the prestigious sequel!

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja already worked with director Sampath Nandi on the prestigious film Bengal Tiger. Now, the latest reports confirmed that the duo will soon be teaming up for the prestigious Vikramarkudu sequel. Sampath Nandi will replace director Rajamouli in coming up with this film.

As per the reports, writer Vijayendra Prasad has completed the script work for the sequel of Vikramarkudu and he will soon be taking the discussions further. Rajamouli is not interested in doing the film and hence, the writer approached Sampath who recently scored a big commercial hit Bengal Tiger.

The latest reports confirm that Ravi Teja has given his nod to do the film and he might be adjusting dates for this project soon. The complete details of the cast and crew will be announced soon. More details are awaited.