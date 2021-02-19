Ravi Teja registers his banner?

Tollywood: Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is happy with the success of Krack. The film ended the failure streak of the actor and also boosted his confidence. The actor is now planning to venture into film production. As per the latest reports, Ravi Teja registered a production house in film chamber and he is set to reveal the details of the same soon. If the reports are true, Ravi Teja will be introducing the new talents through this new production house.

Usually the actors will float production houses and will associate with all the films that they are a part of. But, Ravi Teja decided to promote new talents through the production house. Ravi Teja is also hoping to make his debut as a director that he is planning from a long time.

On the work front, Ravi Teja's next film is in the direction of Ramesh Varma. More details on his new venture will come out soon.