Ravi Teja to join Awe’s director?

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja after the success of Gopichand Malineni's "Krack" is suffocating with many projects under his lap. The actor is currently shooting Ramesh Varma's "Khiladi" which is happening in Italy.

He then will team up with Trinadha Rao Nakkina for tentatively titled "RT68" and as per the sources "Jathi Ratnalu" fame Faria Abdullah will be the female lead.

Now the latest buzz is that Ravi Teja has nodded his head for Prashanth Varma, the director of "Awe". The Zombie Reddy director has met Ravi Teja and made him hear the narration which has been like by the actor. However, it is yet to be known if Ravi Teja will work with Prashanth Varma or will he put it on hold.

Ravi Teja will be starring in the remake of Malayalam hit film "Driving License" which has Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi too. So will he be taking a single gap or double gap for Prashanth Varma's film to be seen.

Apart from films, Ravi Teja is also venturing into production. The details of his production venture are kept under wraps, but it is learnt that he will be introducing fresh and raw talents.

The production venture is not only restricted to artistes but for artists behind the cameras too.