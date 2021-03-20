Ravi Teja to share screen space with Vijay Sethupathi

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja who recently scored a super hit with 'Krack' movie under the direction of Gopichand Malineni is all set to kickstart his next.

Ravi Teja who played a powerful cop role in 'Krack' movie is all set to remake the Malayalam super hit movie Driving Licence in Telugu. As per the latest reports, Kollywood star actor Vijay Sethupathi is on board to play a crucial role in this film.

Ravi Teja is going to reprise Prithviraj's role in this movie whereas Vijay Sethupathi is likely to appear as an inspector in the movie. The interesting thing about the movie is that none other than Megapowerstar Ramcharan is the one who bought the remake rights of this movie and he is on board to bankroll this project. If this turns out to be true then it is going to be a crazy combination.

Vijay Sethupathi who has been impressing the audience with his antagonist roles in movies like Master, Uppena etc is going to come up with a powerful role.