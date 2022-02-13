Ravi Teja wraps up second schedule of 'Ravanasura'

Tollywood's ace actor Ravi Teja is all busy with a handful of movies and is in the best phase of his career. His latest movie 'Khiladi' hit the theatres and is running successfully being an action thriller. Off late, Ravi Teja is busy with 'Ravanasura' shooting and the team also wrapped up the second schedule of this movie in Hyderabad.



On this special occasion, the makers dropped a group picture of the cast and crew and introduced Sushant of 'AlaVaikunthapuramuloo' fame as Ram. Ravi Teja is seen posing along with the lead actress Daksha Nagarkarand and the technical crew of the movie.

According to the sources, Ravi Teja is essaying the role of an advocate while glam dolls Anu Emmanuel, MeghaAkash, Faria Abdullah and Poojitha Ponnada are also roped in to play prominent roles in this action thriller.

'Ravanasura' movie is being helmed by young filmmaker Sudheer Varma and is bankrolled by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners. The movie was launched by Tollywood's ace actor Megastar Chiranjeevi on the occasion of the Sankranthi festival. Even the caption, "Heroes Don't Exist" also upped the excitement!

Well, Sushant is essaying the Ram role while Ravi Teja will be seen as 'Ravanasura'. So, we need to wait and watch how the director planned the war between them! Well, Ravi Teja also has "Dhamaka," "Ramarao On Duty" and "Tiger NageswaraRao" biopic movies.