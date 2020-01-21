Ravi Teja's Disco Raja Movie Pre-Release Business Report

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja comes up with an exciting film Disco Raja now. Tanya Hope, Payal Rajput and Nabha Natesh plays the heroines of the movie. The film is a sci-fi movie that has got all impressive elements. The teaser already impressed everyone and the pre-release business of the film looks good.

The following are the pre-release business details of the movie Disco Raja.

Nizam: 6 Cr

Vizag: 1.95 Cr

East: 1.25 Cr

West: 1.05 Cr

Krishna: 1.25 Cr

Guntur: 1.5 Cr

Nellore: 0.65 Cr

Ceded: 2.75 Cr

Total Two Telugu states: 16.4 Cr

Karnataka: 1.10 Cr

Overseas: 1.5 Cr

Rest of India: 0.5 Cr

Publicity and others: 2.50 Cr

Worldwide theatrical rights: 22 Cr

Directed by V I Anand, the movie is produced by Ram Talluri and Rajani Talluri under the SRT Entertainments banner.