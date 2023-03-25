Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura Trailer Will Be Launched On This Date

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Ravi Teja is all set to come up with the Ravanasura movie this summer. As the release date is nearing, the makers are planning to up the expectations bar a notch higher by launching the trailer. Already the teaser of this action thriller showcased a glimpse of the unique characterisation of Ravi Teja. The makers dropped a new poster ahead of the trailer launch and made us witness another interesting appeal of this Mass Maharaja…

Even Ravi Teja also shared the trailer announcement poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

The fireworks will begin in advance for you all 🤗#RavanasuraTrailer on 28th March at 4:05 PM 😎#Ravanasura#RavanasuraOnApril7 pic.twitter.com/lE0DFISvUD — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) March 25, 2023

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "The fireworks will begin in advance for you all #RavanasuraTrailer on 28th March at 4:05 PM #Ravanasura #RavanasuraOnApril7".

Ravi Teja is seen in classy attire sporting in a suit but holds an intense look holding a gun with a burnt backdrop! The trailer will be launched on 28th March, 2023!

Going with the earlier released Ravanasura teaser, the plot revolves around a serial killer and his crimes. Ravi Teja seems to be the villain but nothing is confirmed and even Sushant seemed silent but intense in the teaser. Jayaram who essayed the role of an investigative officer tries to chase the mystery behind the murders and tries to find a similar signature clue of the culprit! Even Ravi Teja's last dialogue, "Sita ni teesukellalante samudram datite saripodu ea Ravanasurudini daati vellali" also raises the expectations on the movie. The 'Danger' mark on the mirror at the end reveals the intensity of the plot.

Casting Details of Ravanasura:

• Ravi Teja

• Sushanth

• Jayaram

• Anu Emmanuel

• Megha Akash

• Faria Abdullah

• Daksha Nagarkar

• Pujita Ponnada

• Rao Ramesh

• Murali Sharma

• Sampath Raj

Ravanasura movie is directed by Sudheer Varma and is produced by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners. Even the caption, "Heroes Don't Exist" also upped the excitement on the movie! It will hit the theatres on 7th April, 2023!