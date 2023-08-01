Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ all set to hit theatres on Oct 20

Abhishek Agarwal Arts which delivered some blockbusters at the Pan India level is coming up with yet another project “Tiger Nageswara Rao’ with Ravi Teja. Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj are roped in to play the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie. Directed by Vamsee and produced by Abhishek Agarwal of Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the movie is planned for release on October 20th for Dussehra. However, there have been speculations that the movie may get delayed. The makers released a statement to clarify that there is no delay in the release of Tiger Nageswara Rao.



"There have been baseless speculations that ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ will not be releasing on the announced date of October 20th. Some forces are spreading these rumors because our film has garnered great interest and is being given the first preference from various stakeholders in the Theatrical Ecosystem. Do not believe in any rumors. We are working hard to bring you the best cinematic experience. Will begin its hunt at the box office from 20th october," reads the statement of the makers.

The makers kick-started promotions of the movie in a first-of-its-kind manner by launching the first-look poster and concept video on the iconic Havelock Bridge (Godavari) in Rajahmundry, a couple of months ago. They are planning to unveil the film's teaser soon.

Director Vamsee picked a winning script and he is presenting it in an appealing manner. Top technicians are working on the movie. The cinematography is by R Madhie ISC, while GV Prakash Kumar scores the music. Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Srikanth Vissa is the dialogue writer, while Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer.