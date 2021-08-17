Ravi Teja's villain to lock horns with Ram!

Ram Pothineni joined hands with Kollywood director Lingusamy and is all set to come up with Telugu, Tamil bilingual film very soon. Touted to be an action entertainer, the shooting of the film is currently going on at a brisk pace. Aadhi Pinisetty is playing a crucial role in the film.



Krithi Shetty who recently marked her debut with 'Uppena' is playing the female lead role in the movie.



According to the latest buzz, Bollywood actor Chirag Jani is playing a negative shaded role in the film. The actor who previously appeared in movies like Suriya's Anjaan (Sikander), Kaappaan (Bandobasth), and Ravi Teja's 'Krack' is on board for the film.

Lingusamy took Twitter to wish him on his birthday and welcomed him on board for the project.



It is interesting to see the Krack actor is getting more offers in Telugu. Let us hope that the film becomes a big hit.

