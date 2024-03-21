RC16: Ram Charan Teams up with Janhvi Kapoor for Buchi Babu Sana’s Second Directorial Venture

Calling all Ram Charan fans! Get ready for an exciting new project - his 16th film, currently untitled but referred to as #RC16, has officially begun production after a grand launch ceremony in Hyderabad. This Telugu movie promises action, big names, and a pan-India appeal.

Leading opposite Ram Charan is the talented Janhvi Kapoor. The film also boasts the presence of Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, making it a true multi-starrer event. The legendary A.R. Rahman will be composing the music, adding another layer of excitement for fans. The movie won't be limited to Telugu audiences. It's set to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, showcasing its grand scale.

This project marks the second film for Buchi Babu Sana, who impressed everyone with his National Award-winning debut film ‘Uppena.’ Fans are eager to see what he brings to the table this time around.

The launch event itself was a star-studded affair, attended by several big names from the Indian film industry. Director Sukumar, a mentor to Buchi Babu Sana, spoke at the event, commending the young director's confidence in his cast selection. Ram Charan also expressed his enthusiasm about working with Janhvi Kapoor, mentioning their parents' iconic movie together that set the screen on fire in the 90s.

While Ram Charan is currently busy filming ‘Game Changer’ under the direction of Shankar, fans are already looking ahead to seeing him share the screen with Janhvi Kapoor in the action-packed #RC16. With its impressive cast, crew, and music, this movie is shaping up to be a major blockbuster.