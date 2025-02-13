Live
Red Puppet Productions Wraps Second Schedule
Sumanth Prabhas, who gained recognition as a lead actor and director with his first movie, 'Main Famous,' is coming back with his second movie as a hero. This new movie is a venture of Red Puppet Productions. Subhash Chandra, who is popular for MR Productions' short films, is making his directorial debut.
The second schedule of the film has been completed. High-energy sequences have been shot in this schedule, including the first-of-its-kind auto race sequence and intense action blocks that provide a thrilling cinematic experience. Additionally, comedy tracks featuring Sumanth Prabhas, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Sudarshan, Viva Raghav, and Rohit Krishna Varma have been filmed.
The shooting took place in beautiful locations, including Relangi, Bhimavaram, Sakinetipalli Lanka, and the Antarvedi temple premises. Many crucial scenes were shot during this schedule. Sumanth Prabhas, Nidhi Pradeep, Jagapathi Babu, Laila, Rajeev Kanakala, and Harshavardhan participated in the filming.
The team is now gearing up for the third schedule, which will begin in the last week of February and continue until mid-March. This phase will include shooting songs and other crucial scenes.
Nidhi Pradeep is making her debut as the heroine in this film. Jagapathi Babu is playing a major role, while Rajeev Kanakala, Harshavardhan, Sudarshan, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Viva Raghav, Reenu, and Rohit Krishna are playing other important roles.
The film features cinematography by Sai Santosh, music by Naga Vamsi Krishna, production design by Pravalya, and editing by Anil Kumar P.