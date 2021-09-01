Repairs for Love Story?

Love Story is one of the upcoming Telugu films. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are playing the lead roles in the movie. Sekhar Kammula is the film's director. The film unit is currently busy working on re-shoot, say the reports.

As per the latest speculations in the media, Naga Chaitanya is in Nizamabad for the re shoot of the film.

We hear that the makers intentionally postponed the film's release to arrive at a better output. The film unit wanted to improve some portions of the film. Also, the makers are waiting for a decision on the ongoing ticket price issue in Andhra Pradesh state.

Most likely, the film will now have a theatrical release on September 30th or October 1st.

The complete details of the film will be out soon.