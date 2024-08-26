‘Revu’ garners praise from all around

The film Revu, featuring Vamsi Ram Pendyal, Ajay, Swathi Bheemireddy, and Epuri Hari, has garnered significant acclaim from cinema personalities following its release on August 23. Directed by Harinath Puli and produced by Dr. Murali Ginjupalli and Naveen Parupalli under Sanmith Entertainment and Parupalli Production, the film has captivated audiences with its innovative storytelling.

Hero Srikanth lauded the film's impressive concept and natural performances from the cast, acknowledging the efforts of producer Murali. SV Krishna Reddy praised the outstanding direction and particularly the riveting second half, recommending the film to all viewers. Producer Atchi Reddy expressed surprise at the film’s commercial quality, despite the newness of the team, and commended journalist Prabhu's crucial role. Hero Tharun admired the film's consistent tempo and excellent camera work, noting strong performances from Vamsi, Ajay, and the villains. Jabardasth Rakesh highlighted the film’s success, attributing it to the involvement of experienced journalists like Prabhu.

Renowned director Ram Gopal Varma also joined in the praise, congratulating the Revu team for the positive reviews and success. The film’s compelling narrative and solid execution have made it a noteworthy addition to the industry.