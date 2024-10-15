‘Rewind’ set for South India release on Oct 18

Rewind, starring Sai Ronak and Amrutha Chowdhary, is all set for its grand release on October 18 across South India. Produced and directed by Kalyan Chakravarthy under the KrossWire Creations banner, the film promises a fresh take on time travel. Aashirwad has composed the music, with cinematography by Shiv Ram Charan and editing by Tushara Pala. The film also features notable performances by Jabardast Nagi, KA Paul Ram, Abhishek Vishwakarma, Fun Bucket Rajesh, and Bharat.

The film's teaser and trailer have generated significant buzz, receiving overwhelming praise from audiences. Songs like "Software Vaddura," "Love at First Sight," and "Love U Nanna" have further raised anticipation, with each track garnering millions of views online.

On the occasion of the film's release, director Kalyan Chakravarthy expressed his gratitude to the media for their continued support. "The first look and teaser received an amazing response, and the recently released trailer has been met with equally positive feedback. The songs have also added to the excitement," he said.

Chakravarthy emphasized the film's unique concept of time travel and his confidence in the project’s success. He added, "Telugu audiences always embrace novelty and fresh content. I hope Rewind will be supported and appreciated in the same way."