Tollywood: RGV calls Corona Crisis an act of GOD

Tollywood: Sensational filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is currently busy working on a project on a real incident that took place in Hyderabad.

Tollywood: Sensational filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is currently busy working on a project on a real incident that took place in Hyderabad. From the first day, he is active in throwing his fun and sarcasm at Corona Crisis. RGV also released a song on Corona Virus. Now, Ram Gopal Varma has called this Corona health crisis, an act of God.

"I hear everyone either cursing China or WHO or Trump or other governments or screaming for doctors,nurses, ventilator manufacturers etc but no one is asking GOD .."Why the F are u doing this ? " That is because they all deep inside know that this is an act of GOD. It is a God created Virus that's killing God created humans and all devotees who ran from temples , churches mosques should ask God why he's favioring a virus ? And if God says I am only killing sinners then why are we even trying to save patients becos that's against Gods will." posted Ram Gopal Varma on Twitter profile.






