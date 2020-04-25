RGV's Funny Response to Keeravani!

Ram Gopal Varma is currently busy working on the script work of his next and in the meantime, MM Keeravani asked if he is still a great book reader or gave up that while studying Corona. RGV's reply to same is currently going viral on social media.

Taking to his Twitter profile, MM Keeravani posted, "The @RGVzoomin. I knew in 1988 was a Pusthakaala Purugu. Now he is busy analysing Corona purugu. Sir, are you still reading Stephen King ?"

Ram Gopal Varma too responded on the tweet and gave an interesting yet hilarious reply. RGV replied, "No sir because real life seems more scary than anything Stephen King could ever fictionally write."

On the work front, Ram Gopal Varma is working on a script based on the real-life murder and rape of Disha, a veterinary doctor based in Hyderabad.

MM Keeravani is busy with the musical compositions of RRR and a film with Pawan Kalyan.