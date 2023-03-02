RIP Taraka Ratna: Alekhya Reddy Shares A Beautiful Valentine's Day Special Letter And Expresses Her Greif

It is all known that actor-cum-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away on 18th February, 2023 at Bengaluru's Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences with severe health complications. He suffered from a massive heart attack on 27th January, 2023 at Kuppam during Lokesh's padayatra. He is survived by his wife Alekhya Reddy and three children. Well, going against his family, he married Alekhya Reddy at a temple and loved her a lot and expressed the same to media many times. Off late, Alekhya shared a love letter penned by her husband and expressed her grief through social media…

Along with sharing a beautiful pic with Taraka Ratna and the love letter, she also wrote, "We struggled this far, with all the ups and downs and faced the worst in life, but stil we made it this far, just you and i, looking for best times & creating a small little family for us.. nobody knows the real you, nor understood you, im glad i did.. youve hid all your pain inside of you, and gave us immense love..no matter how many blatant lies surround us I will stand tall nana… we miss u tooooo much today nana".

Tarka Ratna made his debut in Tollywood with Okato Number Kurradu movie in 2022. He signed nine movies in a single day and owned a Guinness Record. He was last seen in the 9 Hours Disney+ Hotstar web series and also signed a few other movies.

RIP Taraka Ratna…