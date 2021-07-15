Roar Of RRR: The Making Video Is Just Fantastic Showing The Glimpses Of Ram Charan And Jr NTR

It is all known that Rajamouli's RRR movie is the most awaited ones of this season. Having an ensemble case of Ram Charan Teja, Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt, Olivia, Ajay Devgn, Samuthrakani and Shriya Saran, this film has many expectations on it. As promised the makers dropped the making video of this movie and created noise on social media.



Along with sharing the video, they jotted down, "The effort behind creating the ultimate theatrical experience is here! Watch the making of #RRRMovie here".



The video starts off showing the grandeur sets of the movie and then shows us glimpses of Rajamouli and his team. The awesome fire sequences bring the goosebumps and also raise the expectations on the movie. Then comes Shriya Saran who looked beautiful in a village avatar. To our surprise, Ram Charan appears as a cop and then a few glimpses of other actors of the movie is also witnessed. The grandeur settings, intriguing war sequences and fire scenes just made us go jaw dropped. Being Indian's biggest action drama, the video ends showing off the glimpses of the lead actors Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan and Junior NTR.

Ram Charan, Rajamouli and Junior NTR also shared the video on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

An experience that is the result of the hard work of many!



Excited to share a glimpse of @RRRMovie, a labour of love of hundreds of cast and crew members.https://t.co/7TJOAym2hi#RoarOfRRR #RRRMovie @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) July 15, 2021

Charan jotted down, "An experience that is the result of the hard work of many! Excited to share a glimpse of @RRRMovie, a labour of love of hundreds of cast and crew members."

We hustle, we have fun! It has been such an exciting experience to work with this team for @RRRMovie.



A journey I will forever cherish. Happy to share a glimpse into the making of #RRRMovie.https://t.co/DgY8x05hjA#RoarOfRRR @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) July 15, 2021

Tarak also is excited to share the BTS video and wrote, "We hustle, we have fun! It has been such an exciting experience to work with this team for @RRRMovie. A journey I will forever cherish. Happy to share a glimpse into the making of #RRRMovie."

Coming to Rajamouli, he wrote, "A glimpse into the making of @RRRMovie… Hope you all love it".



RRR movie is being directed by Rajamouli and is produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. It has Shriya Saran, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Samuthrakani and Spandan in other pivotal roles. Charan is essaying the role of Alluri Sita Rama Raju and NTR will step into the shoes of Komaram Bheem for this periodic fantasy movie.

Earlier the makers dropped a new poster and stated that except for two songs, the shooting is completed. Being made with a whopping budget of Rs 400 crores, this movie will hit the theatres on 13th October, 2021 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival.