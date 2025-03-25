‘Robin Hood’ gears up for release; director Venky Kudumula shares insights

‘Robin Hood’ gears up for release; director Venky Kudumula shares insightsNithin's upcoming heist comedy ‘Robin Hood’ is set for a grand theatrical release on March 28. Starring Srileela as the female lead, the film is directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers on a lavish budget. Notably, Kiriti Rajendra Prasad plays a crucial role, while Australian cricketer David Warner makes a special guest appearance. The film’s promotional content has generated significant buzz, and GV Prakash Kumar’s songs have already become chartbusters.

During a recent press interaction, director Venky Kudumula shared details about the film’s journey. Initially, he developed a story for Chiranjeevi, but it didn’t materialize. Later, he adapted the Robin Hood concept to suit Nithin, leading to their collaboration after the success of Bheeshma. Kudumula describes the protagonist as a master manipulator who values intelligence over physical strength. The film starts with the hero in multiple disguises, setting the stage for an engaging transformation.

Speaking about David Warner’s cameo, Kudumula revealed that he was surprised when the cricketer enthusiastically accepted the role after a detailed presentation in Delhi. Warner’s confidence, honed through social media reels, translated well on screen.

Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad plays a security agency owner who gets unknowingly entangled in the hero’s schemes. Srileela’s character, according to Kudumula, is a self-proclaimed intellectual, adding comic relief.

The film boasts action sequences choreographed by Ram Laxman, Vikram More, Real Satish, and Ravi Varman, promising high-energy entertainment. Kudumula, a fan of fantasy storytelling, also expressed his desire to collaborate with Chiranjeevi in the future.

With top-tier production, entertaining performances, and a compelling narrative, ‘Robin Hood’ is expected to be a significant film in both Nithin and Kudumula’s careers.