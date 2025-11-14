Rolugunta Suri: A raw village drama that hits hard

Rolugunta Suri arrives as a compelling rural drama that dives deep into caste politics, revenge, and raw human emotions. Directed by Anil Kumar Palla and produced under the Tapaswi Art Creations banner, the film features Nagarjuna Palla, Adyareddy, and Bhavana Neelap in key roles. Marketed as a real-life story, the film promises an unfiltered depiction of village life—and for the most part, it delivers.

Story

The story is set in the village of Rolugunta and follows Suri, a young man from a lower caste who returns home after serving a prison sentence. Determined to rebuild his life, Suri earns the respect of the villagers through honesty and perseverance. He soon falls in love with Kamala, a gentle village girl who reciprocates his feelings.

However, tensions erupt during a kabaddi match, triggering clashes with the upper-caste village president and his gang led by Kashi. What begins as a minor altercation soon escalates into ruthless oppression fueled by caste pride and ego. Suri’s family faces continuous humiliation, and in a devastating turn of events, the president’s men burn his parents alive.

The rest of the story explores the truth behind this shocking incident and whether Suri chooses the path of justice or retaliation. The narrative unfolds through gripping twists that keep the audience invested.

Performances

Nagarjuna Palla delivers a standout performance as Suri, portraying a rural youth with striking authenticity. His expressions and dialogue delivery enhance the emotional weight of the film.

Adyareddy is convincing as Kamala, especially in emotional sequences, while Bhavana Neelap leaves a notable impact in her limited screen time.

Brahmananda Reddy brings intensity to the antagonist’s role, embodying arrogance and menace effectively. The supporting cast—Satyanarayana, Ayusha, Jyothi, and Maharshi Ramana—adds credibility to the narrative.

Technicalities

Director Anil Kumar Palla impresses not only with his storytelling but also with his remarkable cinematography, giving the film an immersive rural atmosphere. Subhash Anand’s music pairs well with the setting, with the heartbreak song “Ninna.. Monna..” standing out. Sandeep Chakravarthy’s background score intensifies key moments, while Aavula Venkatesh’s editing ensures good pacing despite a few draggy portions. Authentic dialogues by Mohammed Sai, raw action choreography by Vasu, and detailed art direction by S. Ramesh enrich the film visually and emotionally.

Analysis

Rolugunta Suri is a gritty and emotionally charged film that showcases the harsh realities of caste discrimination and rural power dynamics. Despite its heavy themes, the film remains engaging with its honest narration, powerful performances, and impactful moments. While not flawless, it stands out as a rare and meaningful addition to Telugu cinema.

Rating: 3/5