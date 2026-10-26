‘Romeo Juliet’ set for Nov 13 release

Telugu film Romeo Juliet, starring Harshit and Visakha Dhiman, will hit the screens on November 13. The makers recently dropped the track ‘Sorry Baby’ to promote the picture.

The movie penned and directed by Bhargav Macherla is produced by Sundeep N and Venkateswara Rao Challagulla. It is presented by ETV Win and distributed by Mayuri Movies.

Harshit expressed his gratitude towards Prabhas for supporting the movie by posting about it on Instagram. He added that the character he is playing in the movie is very unique in Telugu cinema. Adding onto his thoughts, director Bhargav mentioned that the movie was an exciting ride when it comes to relationships. It has elements of comedy, drama and social commentary.

The team from ETV Win shared that the movie is an exciting youth oriented movie and has modern takes on relationships. Viva Harsha said that the movie was funny and appealed to many.

Visakha Dhiman added that since the release date coincides with her birthday it meant a lot to her. The movie has a love story and comedic elements so that the audiences can have an enjoyable time at the theatre.

- S Suhas