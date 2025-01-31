RP Patnaik’s thriller ‘Coffee With A Killer’ starts streaming

Director and music composer RP Patnaik’s latest venture Coffee With A Killer has officially premiered on Aha OTT today, showcasing a fresh and gripping concept in Telugu cinema. The film, produced by Seven Hills Satish under Seven Hills Productions, stars Temper Vamshi, Srinivas Reddy, Satyam Rajesh, and Gemini Suresh in prominent roles.

At the media interaction event in Hyderabad, the cast shared their enthusiasm about the film’s unconventional approach. Actor Ambati Srinu expressed his excitement about working with RP Patnaik, praising the director for offering him a challenging and impactful role. Actress Shree Rapaka also lauded the opportunity to work with Patnaik, emphasizing how fulfilling the experience was. Gemini Suresh, who plays a key role as the coffee shop manager, teased audiences with the film's intense plot and unique twists.

Producer Satish emphasized that the film steers away from traditional formulas, focusing instead on a concept-driven storyline that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Director RP Patnaik shared that the film's idea was shaped around the absence of a conventional hero or heroine, which set it apart from typical narratives. With strong performances and a suspenseful plot, Coffee With A Killer promises to be a thrilling watch, now streaming on Aha.