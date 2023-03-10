RRR: Ram Charan Says, 'Good Cinema Has No Language, RRR Is An Example'

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actors Ram Charan and Junior NTR are busy promoting their last movie RRR on the global side ahead of the prestigious Oscars 2023 event. As the movie is nominated for the "Naatu Naatu…" song, the whole team including director Rajamouli and MM Keeravani will make their presence at the award show. Even the original singers of this song Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj will perform a live show on the stage! Ram Charan who is an active social media user, shared a few pics from his last show and shared his updates straight from the USA…



Had the privilege of meeting JJ Abrams today. Thank you sir for inviting me this evening. I'm a big fan of your work.@jjabrams pic.twitter.com/WTbnL2qjiC — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 10, 2023

Gearing up for Sunday 🌟. Had a gud chat with @AshCrossan at @etnow pic.twitter.com/uCruMDcyzQ — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 10, 2023

First Ram Charan spoke about the movie RRR and said he is all happy witnessing the love the movie has been receiving from the fans. Revealing about his wife Upasana's pregnancy, he said, "Yes, Upasana and I are expecting our first child together. We have been married for 10 years. So far, everything is good."

He also shared his excitement about the Oscar nomination and said, "We are all here as a family to celebrate the film. To celebrate our music composer MM Keeravani. Thanks to our director SS Rajamouli who made it possible."

When asked if the film "deserved more love this award season", Charan doled out, "No, I think we have got enough from people. Everything that we are getting now is extra! We are just living in the moment. It's just overwhelming that LA-Hollywood, the Mecca of cinema, has been so warm towards us. Good cinema doesn't have a language. RRR is an example of that."

He also revealed the names of Hollywood directors whom he wants to work with… "JJ Abrams is one of them. Quentin Tarantino is another of my favourites. His war film 'Inglourious Basterds' is one of my all-time favourites. He has been a big influence".

He also added, "part of the film or a franchise in every country where people appreciate art."

Well, the prestigious Oscars 2023 event will be held on 13th March, 2023 in Los Angeles and the RRR movie is expected to win the award for the "Naatu Naatu…" song as it already bagged the 'Golden Globes' and HCA Award in the same category!