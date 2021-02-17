RRR seals Shocking Deal in Tamilnadu

Tollywood: Star director SS Rajamouli is currently busy with the shoot of RRR. Mega Powerstar Ram Charan and Young Tiger Jr NTR are playing the lead roles in the film. The film is hitting the screens on 13th of October. The film unit is busy closing the business deals of the movie in many areas. The film's producer and distributors jointly decided to release the film in October this year.

The film will hit the screens in multiple languages. The film will have a grand release in Tamilnadu too. As per the latest sources in the trade, Lyca Productions sealed the deal for the theatrical rights of the film for Tamilnadu. The buzz is that The film has been sold for a hefty amount 43 crores. The film's teaser will come out in May or June this year.

MM Keeravani is the film's music director. DVV Danayya is producing the film under DVV Entertainments banner.