Rs 90 Cr spent only for 'Game Changer' songs!
After a global blockbuster like “RRR,” all the eyes were on Charan’s next. The actor announced his next with director Shankar titled ‘Game Changer.’ The movie has been in the making for quite some time.
The latest buzz on social media is that a whopping 90 crores were spent on the movie’s songs alone. Shankar is known for grandeur, and almost all the songs in his films will be visually immersive. The talk is that the director has repeated the same for the Charan-Kiara starrer.
Already the film’s music composer Thaman has stated in a few interviews that “Game Changer” album will be of the highest quality, and now this buzz is making the fans go crazy. Apart from songs, everyone are looking forward to seeing the film’s content as this is the first straight Telugu film for Shankar. Dil Raju is bankrolling this political action drama.