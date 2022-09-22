Runtime Locked for the Film Alluri

Alluri, the forthcoming film starring promising actor Sree Vishnu, is scheduled to premiere tomorrow. Kayadu Lohar plays the major female role in the Pradeep Varma-directed film. The film has completed all requirements, including censor. The film has a long 169-minute runtime and received a U/A rating from CBFC. Bekkem Venu Gopal of Lucky Media is quite optimistic about the movie's performance.

Besides the lead actors, senior actors Suman, Tanikella Bharani, and Raja Ravindra will be seen in special roles. The soundtrack for this film was composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar. After the series of debacles at the box office, Sri Vishnu is very confident about the success of the film. Stylish Star Arjun attending the pre-release of the action-thriller Alluri has gained the attention of the audience. The film unit believes it will add extra mileage to the film to perform well at the box office.