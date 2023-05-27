Sai Dharam Tej Launches The Trailer Of Ajay’s ‘Chakravyuham The Trap’ Movie

Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej always stays active on social media and never misses any chance in encouraging young talent. He also drops his best wishes through his Twitter page ahead of the movie's release. Off late, he launched the trailer of another intriguing cop drama 'Chakravyuham: The Trap' which has Tollywood's ace actor Ajay in the lead role. Being the cop drama, Ajay will be seen as a police officer who tries to chase the mystery behind a murder.

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, “Happy to launch the Trailer of #ChakravyuhamTheTrap for my brother @UrsAjayRavuri. Looks promising & Wish this brings you all the success you deserve. https://youtu.be/4iucRw7jNYg Best wishes to entire team”.

Going with the trailer, it showcased the glimpses of the murder mystery. As Ajay is essaying the role of a cop, he tries to bring out the truth. But his team faces many challenges as part of their enquiry and even they find more than a couple of suspects who try to hide the truth.

Chakravyuham: The Trap movie is directed by Chetkuri Madhusudhan and produced by Venkatesh & Anusha under the Sahasra Creations banner. It has an ensemble cast of Ajay, Gnaneswari, Vivek Trivedi, Urvashi Pardeshi, Pragya Nayan, Shubalekha Sudhakar, Rajeev Kanakala, Suresh, Priya, Srikanth Iyyangar, Kireeti, Raj Tirandasu, Raviteja and Mohan.

This action thriller will hit the theatres on 2nd June, 2023…