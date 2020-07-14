Sai Dharam Tej turns an IAS officer for his next!

Tollywood: Sai Dharam Tej's next release is Solo brathuke So Better. After scoring a hit with Prathi Roju Pandage, Sai Dharam's market witnessed a growth. The film currently streams on Disney-Hotstar and grabbed a good attention of the audiences.

As per the latest buzz, Sai Dharam will begin the shoot for his next film under Deva Katta's direction, soon after the shootings kick-off actively. Right now, the young hero is prepping up for the role. Sai Dharam plays an IAS officer in the movie and he is making sure to present himself in his best awatar.

Touted to be a political drama, the movie is going to have a lot of interesting elements. Ramya Krishna is on board to play a key role in the film. J Bhagawan and J Pulla Rao are producing the film jointly.