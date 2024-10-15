Sai Dharam Tej Unveils Motion Poster of Trimukha Starring Yogesh Kalle

Hyderabad: Popular Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej unveiled the first look motion poster of the upcoming film Trimukha under the banner of Akira Dream Creations. Directed by Rajesh Naidu, the film stars Yogesh Kalle and Akriti Agarwal in the lead roles, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Sunny Leone, Nassar, CID Aditya Srivastava, Mutta Rajendran, and Shakalaka Shankar in crucial roles.

During the event, Sai Dharam Tej congratulated the team, expressing his confidence in the film’s success. He praised the impressive star cast and the well-executed motion poster, sharing that he is positive the movie will be a blockbuster.

Director Rajesh Naidu expressed his excitement over the motion poster being launched by Sai Dharam Tej, especially on the actor’s birthday. He extended his heartfelt thanks to the actor for supporting the project.

Yogesh Kalle, the lead actor, shared his joy in working on Trimukha, highlighting the film’s captivating story and his excitement to have this as his debut project. He expressed gratitude towards the mega family, mentioning how the event was graced by Sai Dharam Tej, a notable figure in Tollywood.

Trimukha features cinematography by Prabhakar Reddy and music composed by Vinod. The movie is produced by Sridevi Maddali and Harsha Kalle, with Rajesh Naidu serving as the director. The film, packed with action and drama, is expected to create a buzz in the industry.