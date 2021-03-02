Sai Pallavi mesmerizes with 'Saranga Dariya' song

Tollywood: Naga Chaitanya who is riding high with his back-to-back hit movies like 'Majili' and 'Venky Mama' is all set to test his luck with his upcoming film, 'Love Story' under the direction of Sekhar Kammula.

Sai Pallavi is playing the leading lady in the movie. The expectations are high on this film and the audience are super excited to see the chemistry between the leads in the film. Recently, the makers have unveiled 'Saranga Dariya' song from the film which is now going viral on the internet. Sai Pallavi's dance moves and Mangli's pleasant voice added strength to this folk song. Sai Pallavi who has a couple of hit songs in her career like, 'Vachinde', 'Rowdy Baby' scored yet another chartbuster with this song.





Sri Narayanadas Narang under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banner is bankrolling this project. Pawan Ch is composing music for this film.