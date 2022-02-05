Sai Tej to act with his uncle Pawan Kalyan?

Few months back, rumours spread that Power Star Pawan Kalyan watched Kollywood entertainer "Vinodhaya Sitham" directed by Samuthirakhani and fell in love with it.

It came out that the "Bangaram" actor showed interest in starring in the remake and Samuthirakhani would himself direct the film and cast Malayalam star Mohan Lal in another role and Trivikram Srinivas would provide the screenplay and dialogues apart from producing it.

Samuthirakani, Thambi Ramaiah and Munishkanth played the lead roles in the Tamil version. Now reports have it that Pawan Kalyan will starring in the remake and the film features his nephew Sai Tej in the role of Thambiramaiah.

The makers will make few changes to the role of Samuthirakhani to elevate Sai Tej's presence. It is coming out that People Media Factory and Zee Studios will bankroll the project.