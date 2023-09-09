“Saindhav” shooting update: Team moved to this neighbouring country for an important schedule

“Saindhav” is one film that is being awaited by one and all as it has Venkatesh teaming up with Sailesh Kolanu for the first time in his career. The team has some big names like Nawazuddin Siddique playing a key role. Well, the latest update is that shooting of the film is happening in Sri Lanka. Venkatesh and a few other key supporting cast are now canning key scenes in Sri Lanka as we write this.

“Saindhav” has Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles. Venkat Boyanapalli is producing the film under the banner of Niharika Entertainment. Santosh Narayanan is rendering the music. This PAN Indian film will be released on December 22, 2023. This is the first time that Venkatesh will be seen in an action-packed avatar in recent times.