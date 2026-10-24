Salaar 2: ‘Dino-mite duo’ Prabhas and Prashanth Neel set for another action spectacle

Reported to be on the floors shortly, Salaar 2 is all set to entertain the fans as the makers of the upcoming film 'Salaar' have announced the news on the birthday of Prabhas. They are yet to share more details regarding the film's release date, though.

Coming on the back of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire's successful theatrical run Vijay Kiragandur'sHombale Films' action entertainer, which saw the likes of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, JagapathiBabu, Bobby Simha and Sriya Reddy in pivotal roles, the makers have announced Salaar 2's production.

Prashanth Neel, who is set to begin the pre-production works of part two, is yet to complete his current project Dragon, starring NTR. In the meantime, Prabhas is working on multiple films.

With the star power of Prabhas and large-scale action of Neel, fans are going gaga over the prospect of Salaar 2. The duo's previous projects have kept the fans waiting for more, and as such, they are expecting more of the same from the upcoming film.