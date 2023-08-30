‘Salaar’ trailer update: This Prabhas-starrer theatricsal trailer to be out on this date

The highly anticipated film “Salaar,” starring Prabhas is continuously making headlines from the day of its announcement. As it is directed by Prashanth Neel after KGF franchise and the hype on Prabhas across the globe created much required buzz to the film. The movie is set to hit theatres on September 28, 2023.



Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the theatrical trailer of “Salaar.” While there hasn’t been an official announcement about its release, there’s a buzz on social media that the “Salaar” trailer will likely be unveiled on September 3, 2023 and the announcement on the same to be done very soon. Though, there is no official confirmation, this news is bringing excitement in Prabhas fans and also movie lovers.

Shruti Haasan is roped in as the love interest of the “Saaho” actor. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Eeswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and others have played significant roles in this movie. Hombale Films produced “Salaar,” which has music composed by Ravi Basrur.