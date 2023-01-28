Salman Khan to star in upcoming film produced by Tollywood Production House

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to star in the upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, alongside Tollywood actor Venkatesh and actress Pooja Hegde. The first look teaser for the film, produced by Salman Khan's own banner and directed by Farhan Samji, was released on January 25th. The film also features Jagapathi Babu in a key role and is scheduled for release on April 21st as an Eid special.

In addition to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan is also set to star in the highly-anticipated Tiger 3, the third installment in the Ek Tha Tiger franchise. The film will be directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, with Katrina Kaif as the female lead.

The latest news is that Salman Khan has also agreed to work on a project with leading Tollywood production house Mythri Movie Makers, reportedly taking an advance and blocking slots in 2024. An official announcement is expected to be made later this year.