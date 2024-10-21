Saloni’s look from ‘Matka’ shows the depth of her characater

Mega Prince Varun Tej's much-awaited movie Matka is scheduled to hit theaters on November 14. Produced by Dr. Vijayender Reddy Thigala and Rajani Talluri under the banners of Vaira Entertainment and SRT Entertainment, the film is directed by Karuna Kumar. The teaser and first single have already created a significant buzz among fans and moviegoers.

Each character in the film holds great importance, adding depth to the storyline. Recently, the first look of the character Saloni was unveiled, introducing her as Padma. Dressed elegantly in a saree, Saloni's character is portrayed with a perfect blend of sadness and strength, hinting at the depth of her role in the film.

The movie features Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi as the leading ladies, alongside a talented supporting cast that includes Naveen Chandra, Ajay Ghosh, Kannada Kishore, Ravindra Vijay, and P. Ravi Shankar.

The film's music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, with cinematography handled by K. Keshav and editing by Karthik Srinivas. As the release date approaches, excitement continues to build around Matka and its promising storyline.